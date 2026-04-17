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Crime

Woman accused of ‘forcibly’ tampering with Manitoba Hydro meter to steal power

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 12:10 pm
1 min read
The woman who was arrested by Winnipeg police, and later charged, "forcibly removed and electrically tampered with" a device installed on her Manitoba Hydro meter that was limiting her usage due to nonpayment, according to the police service. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police allege the woman who was arrested and charged "forcibly removed and electrically tampered with" a device installed on her Manitoba Hydro meter that was limiting her usage due to non-payment. Global News
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A 46-year-old Winnipeg woman is accused of stealing electrical power after interfering with a device meant to restrict her Manitoba Hydro meter usage, according to police.

The incident began on March 12, Winnipeg police said, when Manitoba Hydro placed a load limiter on the meter in the woman’s Glenwood home due to non-payment. The device holds back the amount of power used in the winter, limiting it to furnace operation.

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Just over two weeks later, on March 25, the utility company removed the limiter after a payment was made, according to a police news release.

“At this time, it was discovered that the meter’s load limiter had been forcibly removed and electrically tampered with, allowing the customer to steal power from Mar. 12 to Mar. 30,” Winnipeg police said.

The police property crime unit investigated and ultimately arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

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Police said the 46-year-old is facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000. She was released from jail on the condition that she will attend court at a later date.

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