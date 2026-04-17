Nova Scotia man accused of sexually abusing children since the 1970s: RCMP

A 71-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual offences against children that started in the 1970s and continued until earlier this year.
RCMP issued a statement today saying Terry Hill Sr. of Cambridge, N.S., was arrested April 7 and charged with 14 offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and uttering threats.
Investigators say all of the complainants were known to the accused and were children or youth when the alleged assaults occurred.
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Police say the latest allegation of a sexual assault came from a child earlier this month.
As the Mounties’ investigation continued, several other people indicated to officers that they had also been assaulted by the same man.
Meanwhile, police believe there may be others who have yet to come forward with similar allegations.
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“There is no time limit on reporting sexual offences to police,” the RCMP said in a statement released Friday.
“Nova Scotia RCMP recognizes the lasting impact that these offences can have on victims, including feelings of stress, shame and fear, even if a significant number of years have passed. RCMP investigators are committed to seeking justice regardless of how much time has passed.”
As their investigation continues, the Kings District RCMP says any complainants who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by phone or through the group’s secure website.
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