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Crime

Nova Scotia man accused of sexually abusing children since the 1970s: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2026 12:10 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference, in St. John's, N.L., Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference, in St. John's, N.L., Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
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A 71-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual offences against children that started in the 1970s and continued until earlier this year.

RCMP issued a statement today saying Terry Hill Sr. of Cambridge, N.S., was arrested April 7 and charged with 14 offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and uttering threats.

Investigators say all of the complainants were known to the accused and were children or youth when the alleged assaults occurred.

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Police say the latest allegation of a sexual assault came from a child earlier this month.

As the Mounties’ investigation continued, several other people indicated to officers that they had also been assaulted by the same man.

Meanwhile, police believe there may be others who have yet to come forward with similar allegations.

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“There is no time limit on reporting sexual offences to police,” the RCMP said in a statement released Friday.

“Nova Scotia RCMP recognizes the lasting impact that these offences can have on victims, including feelings of stress, shame and fear, even if a significant number of years have passed. RCMP investigators are committed to seeking justice regardless of how much time has passed.”

As their investigation continues, the Kings District RCMP says any complainants who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by phone or through the group’s secure website.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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