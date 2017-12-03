Man fatally shot while trying to break up confrontation in central Hamilton

Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in central Hamilton.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police say the victim and his friend witnessed two men accosting another man in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South.

The victim tried to intervene but police say that started a new confrontation between him and the two suspects who had been assaulting the other man.

He was shot with what police believe is a handgun.

The victim was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Hamilton police say the investigation is in its early stages but they’re looking to speak with the man who was initially being harassed by the two suspects.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigators are also asking any businesses in the area with surveillance video between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday to contact them.