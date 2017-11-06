Hamilton police investigating homicide of woman in city’s east end

A woman in her mid-30s has died after a shooting in Hamilton’s east end on Monday evening.

Hamilton police said they responded to a townhouse complex on Lang Street, in the area of Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road.

Reports indicated that shots were fired around 5:15 p.m. with a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital without vital signs and it was later confirmed she had succumbed to her injuries.

HPS appeals for witnesses to Homicide at 17 Lang St. Anyone with info can call 905-546-3827 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 7, 2017

Hamilton police confirmed late Monday night that they were investigating the shooting as a homicide. In a press release, police said the woman was not a resident of the address where the shooting happened and that the suspect and victim are believed to have known each other.

Police said the weapon has not yet been found in connection with the shooting.

A large area was cordoned off around the crime scene to allow for the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).