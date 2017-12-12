Crime
December 12, 2017 5:19 pm
Updated: December 12, 2017 5:22 pm

No charges for woman arrested in Hamilton Good Samaritan shooting case

Ted Michaels

Hamilton police have arrested 19-year-old Dale King of Hamilton, in the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. The victim was trying to break up a fight when he was killed, Saturday.

Hamilton police say a 55-year-old Hagersville woman who was arrested last week in connection with the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi has been released without charges.

Based on evidence, police say they’re now satisfied the woman did not commit the offence of accessory after the fact of murder.

The woman was released without conditions.

Meanwhile, police have released a photo of a man they are still looking to identify in the case.

He has been identified as the older gentleman who was being accosted by two men in the area of Main Street East and Sanford Avenue prior to the shooting on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2.

Police say 19-year-old Al-Hasnawi, who has been hailed as a hero and Good Samaritan, had been trying to intervene in the verbal dispute.

The Brock University student died after being shot near Sanford Avenue North and Aikman Avenue.

Dale King, 19, was arrested on Thursday afternoon at a home in Hagersville and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

James Matheson, 20, was arrested on Dec. 4. and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Hamilton police are looking to speak with the man who was being accosted by two men in the area of Main Street East and Sanford Avenue prior to the shooting on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2.

