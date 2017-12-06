Investigators ‘closing in on’ Good Samaritan murder suspect: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are continuing their search for a 19-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of a bystander who tried to intervene in a dispute over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the police force released updated photos of Dale Burningsky King in the hopes of receiving information about his whereabouts.

They said King, who is wanted on a second-degree murder charge, has changed his appearance and now has short hair.

“Investigators are closing in on Dale King and are encouraging him to turn himself in,” Hamilton police said in a statement.

They also had a warning for anyone assisting him, saying they will be investigated and possibly face a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

The victim, 19-year-old Brock University student and aspiring doctor Yosif Al-Hasnawi, had been leaving the Al Mustafa Islamic Centre near Main Street East and Wentworth Street North around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Prior to the shooting, police say he confronted two men who were accosting an older gentleman.

“Our victim took exception to that, that interaction, and attempted to intervene by calling out to the suspects,” Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik told reporters on Monday. “That drew the attention of the suspects over to our victim.”

The dispute spilled over from Main Street over to Sanford Avenue North and Aikman Avenue, where Al-Hasnawi was shot.

He was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The response from paramedics has come under fire by witnesses who claim the man’s injuries weren’t taken seriously and the ambulance took a long time to arrive.

The Hamilton Paramedic Service and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care have said they are investigating the matter.

James Mattheson, 20, was charged with accessory after the fact on Monday. The same day, police received a warrant for King’s arrest.

They said King is considered armed and dangerous and are asking the public not to approach him but to call 911 if spotted.

