Year in Review 2017: Incredible game show wins and fails

Man freaks out after breaking Plinko record on The Price is Right

A contestant on The Price is Right named Ryan had an incredible reaction when he broke the record for the chip-dropping game Plinko. On his first drop, he landed his chip on the $10,000 slot. With his second chip, he won another $1,000, and his third chip gained him $10,000 more. He landed $500 with his fourth chip, and his fifth and final chip won him another $10,000. Ryan won a whopping $31,500, beating the old record of $30,500.

Man guesses “A Streetcar Naked Desire” on Wheel of Fortune

With only one letter left to solve a puzzle, a Wheel of Fortune contestant named Kevin bungled his chances at winning by asking for the wrong letter. The board read “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” and Kevin asked for a “K,” assuming the word was “naked.” Of course, his guess was incorrect, and fellow contestant Lisa swooped in for the steal, easily solving the puzzle.

The Price is Right has record-breaking Showcase Showdown

In September, The Price is Right made history with a record-setting Showcase Showdown with the most money ever being given away just on the spins made on the show’s iconic big wheel. Contestants were awarded $10,000 rather than the regular $1,000 for spinning $1 on the wheel in celebration of Drew Carey’s 10th anniversary hosting the show. After five spins landing on $1, a total of $80,000 was awarded to the lucky contestants.

Jeopardy! contestants botch sports-themed questions

Jeopardy! contestants have proven themselves time and again to be unbelievably clever when it comes to answering general-knowledge questions — unless those questions happen to be about sports, that is. In one September episode, an NFL-themed category resulted in a string of incorrect responses.

Then in April, the final Jeopardy question was about an NBA sports mascot that “peaked 75 million years ago.” Two contestants answered correctly (the Toronto Raptors) while one guessed it was a timber wolf, bringing her winnings down to $0.

$1M jackpot lost due to “baked zucchini” on Wheel of Fortune

A man and his granddaughter came ridiculously close to winning the elusive $1-million jackpot on a November episode of Wheel of Fortune. The pair secured the $1-million wedge from the wheel during regular play, which puts the highest jackpot possible on the final puzzle wheel. They even unknowingly selected the $1 million prize. But when it came time to solve the final puzzle, the pair were stumped by the phrase “baked zucchini.”

– with files from Katie Scott (Global News), Chris Jancelewicz (Global News), Becca Longmire (ETCanada)