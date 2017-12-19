Crime
‘I like your look’: an ex-B.C. Mountie’s texts to a 17-year-old sex assault victim

Brian Eden’s career as a Mountie — and likely as a cop — is over after it emerged that he had sent several inappropriate texts to a teenaged sex assault victim.

The officer was dismissed from the force after a code of conduct review hearing last month, where it was determined Eden used police files to obtain the cellphone number for a 17-year-old sex assault complainant two years ago.

A series of approximately 300 texts began with an invitation for coffee, and escalated from there.

Here are some of the texts that were addressed at the hearing:

  • “Are you working tomorrow?”
  • “I hope things are good… we should meet for coffee”
  • “U still work at Sears?”
  • “sorry to bug… keep smiling… send a pic”
  • “Lu the smile pic btw… mm”
  • “share sweet pic lol.”
  • “Nice enjoy… I like to see pic of you too.”
  • “I like your look”
  • A generic photo of a man in boxer shorts from the waist down, with a message saying, “Shhhh.”
  • “you like to swim or go to gym?”
  • “Awesome… im a fan of yoga pants… hint lol.”
  • “or whats under that… all shapes.”
  • “Ok nite… what wear to bed? Pj’s.”

But that wasn’t all.

Eden also sent a number of sexually inappropriate photos that included a picture of a man lying in bed with a blanket covering an erection.

Two more texts he sent to the teen: he called her a “saucey [sic] little thing… shoot a cool pic then”; “don’t tell anyone but u have nice lips and nose lol.”

READ MORE: RCMP harassment lawsuit settlement ‘a start,’ says N.S. Mountie part of lawsuit

The teen was one of two women Eden had contacted inappropriately, the review found.

An official called the exchange “fundamentally at odds” with the duties that he owed a young sex assault complainant.

The review determined that Eden had committed discreditable conduct and that he misused police property.

For his part, Eden admitted the allegations, and was given two weeks to resign.

RCMP have confirmed that he was dismissed.

Eden is finished with the RCMP, but but there’s nothing to prevent him from applying for another police force.

Whether any other force hires him, however, is an open question.

Global News