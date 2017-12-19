Macdonald Bridge overnight closures to end Friday

The long series of overnight closures on the Macdonald Bridge are coming to an end this Friday. The bridge will be open all day as of 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

The Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday. The decision is another sign that the re-decking of the bridge, known as “The Big Lift,” is coming to an end.

“With the exception of the towers and the main cable, almost the entire infrastructure on the suspended spans is new,” the HHB wrote in a press release.

The HHB says closures of a single lane will continue to happen in early 2018 but will occur outside peak traffic hours.

A limited number of night closures will also occur, though the HHB said the closures will occur sporadically.

The Big Lift began back in the fall of 2015.