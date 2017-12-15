Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirms he’s ‘seriously considering’ a run for U.S. President in 2024

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he’s “seriously considering” running for president of the United States in 2024.

Johnson appeared on The Ellen Show with Kevin Hart and said he is “seriously considering” running for president.

“I think the world that we’re living in today, you’re seeing the real effect that genuine people like Dwayne have,” Hart said. “The one thing about him is he’s very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and just the upselling of life on a positive level. And if he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support wholeheartedly – unless it comes to a financial dollar, then we’ve got to talk.”

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says running for president is a ‘real possibility’

“I know where his heart is,” Hart continued. “I really know him. So I know if he puts himself in that position it’s for the better of the people. I can only applaud him and support him for doing that.”

According to Variety, Johnson said he wouldn’t be able to run until 2024, which would rule him out for a potential face-off with Donald Trump in 2020.

Johnson admitted that he “couldn’t do both” in regards to running for president and his career as a movie star, producer and businessman behind his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

READ MORE: The Rock is the Sexiest Man Alive and here are 7 reasons why

“It all started out of the blue,” Johnson said, bringing up a June 2016 column in the Washington Post, which point-blank stated, “He could actually win.”

“It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run,’” Johnson said.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has spoken publicly about a possible presidential run.

READ MORE: Donald Trump running mates: Celebrities that could have fit the bill

In May, the former WWE star revealed to GQ that he was considering running for U.S president in 2020.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson confessed. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

Last June, Johnson posted a screen grab of a Washington Post piece that suggested, if he ran for POTUS, Johnson would stand a good chance of winning. He captioned the screen grab as “very alluring.”

READ MORE: Boy saves little brother from drowning after learning how from The Rock’s ‘San Andreas’

He first acknowledged the idea of a run for the presidency in March of last year, when he shared an article on Twitter that showed images of why people want him to put his name on the ticket.

Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck..https://t.co/JpkZ4w1eh3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2016

Johnson also told Michael Strahan in an interview on Good Morning America that the idea of his future in politics is “very real.”

“If it is a very real, overwhelming, positive, strong, ‘We want you to run for president,’ and if I felt that I can step up to the plate and become a tremendous leader for our country and make a real difference and make change, I would do it,” the HBO Ballers star said.

“I’ll tell you right now, that sounded so presidential,” Strahan said. “I’m like … ‘put the ballot out there!’”