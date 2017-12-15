Abbotsford Police investigate suspected drunk driving incidents
Abbotsford Police are trying to sort out a concerning set of events early Friday morning.
It started with a call to police about a suspected drunk driver narrowly missing some pedestrians in the 1200-block of
McKenzie Road, near the McCallum/Highway 1 exit.
Responding officers located the vehicle but it sped away and they didn’t chase it.
A half-hour later, they were called to an accident near Amblewood Place, where a car had gone down a 25-foot ravine.
Three people were detained, but Sergeant Judy Bird says no charges will be laid because they can’t prove the men were in the car.
And while officers were attending to that situation, an empty cruiser was sideswiped by a possible drunk driver who was issued an Immediate Roadside Suspension.
