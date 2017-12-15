Abbotsford Police investigate suspected drunk driving incidents

Abbotsford Police are trying to sort out a concerning set of events early Friday morning.

It started with a call to police about a suspected drunk driver narrowly missing some pedestrians in the 1200-block of

McKenzie Road, near the McCallum/Highway 1 exit.

Responding officers located the vehicle but it sped away and they didn’t chase it.

A half-hour later, they were called to an accident near Amblewood Place, where a car had gone down a 25-foot ravine.

Three people were detained, but Sergeant Judy Bird says no charges will be laid because they can’t prove the men were in the car.

READ MORE: 9-year-old girl dies after being hit by bus in Abbotsford Friday morning

And while officers were attending to that situation, an empty cruiser was sideswiped by a possible drunk driver who was issued an Immediate Roadside Suspension.