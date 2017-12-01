9-year-old girl dies after being hit by bus in Abbotsford Friday morning

A nine-year-old girl has died after being hit by a transit bus in Abbotsford Friday morning.

Police say the girl was in a crosswalk at South Fraser Way and Hill-Tout Street at 8:22 a.m. when she was struck by the bus.

Police, fire and ambulance rushed to the scene and the girl was transported via ambulance to hospital in critical condition.

Police say she died shortly after her arrival.

The driver of the transit bus remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The identity of the girl has not been revealed at this time.

Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit detectives, collision reconstructionists, patrol division officers and B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement investigators are all now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859- 5225, to text APD at 222973 (abbypd) or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.