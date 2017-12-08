Abbotsford Police issue public warning after November assault

The Abbotsford Police Department is cautioning anybody wanting to take an evening walk to be careful.

Sgt. Judy Bird says police are on the look-out for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old woman the week of November 16.

“We do caution people who are walking at night time to be aware of your surroundings,” she said.

“If you’re wearing headphones, make sure one of your headphones is out. If you’re walking on your own, make sure that you are aware of your surroundings.”

“And if you see something suspicious, please call us. Call 9-1-1 and let us know what’s happening.”

The incident happened on Maclure Road near Townline at 9 p.m.

The suspect is described at a 5’10” tall Caucasian man in his 30’s with patchy, dark facial hair.