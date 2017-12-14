Immigration from U.S. surging in year since Trump elected: Consultant

A Surrey-based immigration consultant says Canada is becoming a popular destination for immigrants concerned about their future in the United States.

President-CEO of Agnihotri Immigration and BC chair of the Canadian association of professional immigration consultants Neera Agnihotri said her firm has seen a 40 per cent increase in international clients immigrating from the United States since President Trump took office.

READ MORE: Border patrol arrests hit 45-year low during Trump’s first year in office

“They have no idea what Trump is going to do tomorrow — what ban he’s going to make, what visa he’s going to take away. It’s so unsure, the future of immigrants in the United States right now,” said Agnihotri.

“Especially foreign workers and foreign students who are there on a temporary basis right now.”

WATCH: Ottawa unveils 2018 immigration plan



Agnihotri says Canada has always been one of the most popular destinations for immigrants from all over the world.

She said now, more than ever, people are choosing Canada over the United States.

“They’ll receive the same sort of job, the same sort of wages, the same sort of economy coming into Canada, but there’s a safety net,” said Agnihotri.

“They may be sure of a temporary future — whether it’s one year, two years, three years or four years, and they don’t have fear of being deported.”

READ MORE: 450,000 immigrants a year? Canada could do it, report suggests

According to Agnihotri, the numbers of people immigrating to Canada from the United States will continue to rise as the status of immigrants to the south becomes more unstable.

WATCH: White House: President ‘concerned’ over lack of action on immigration



The US Supreme Court approved Trump’s latest travel ban on December 4. The ban restricts travel from eight countries including Iran, Libya, and Syria.