Halifax police arrest man in connection to bomb threat at bank

A 38-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S., is in custody in connection with a bomb threat at a bank in Halifax, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Rd. for a threatening phone call from an anonymous person. Officers searched the area but nothing suspicious was located.

However, during their investigation police identified a possible suspect through video surveillance.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the 38-year-old was located leaving a building at 2300 block of Gottingen Street and was arrested without incident.

He has since been taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.