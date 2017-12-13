2 pedestrians seriously hurt by van involved in hit and run: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are searching for a van and its driver after two people were hit in a marked crosswalk late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the two pedestrians, both believed to be in their 60s, were hit in the area of 71 Avenue and 96 Street at about 5:15 p.m. and were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“(They) were crossing in a marked crosswalk from east to west when they were struck by a southbound van,” acting Sgt. Rick Evans said. “The van slowed down at the scene and then fled.

“This was a hit-and-run collision.”

The van is being described as a white, passenger van that can hold anywhere between eight and 15 passengers. It has a black roof rack. According to police, the van “will have some front-end damage.”

“There is some debris at the scene that we will be seizing,” Evans said, adding police are hoping to find video of what happened.

Anyone with information about the van, the driver or what happened is asked to call police.

-With files from Sarah Kraus