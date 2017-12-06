Traffic
December 6, 2017 12:17 am

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in northwest Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck in a crosswalk in the area of Stony Plain Road and 122 Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
Edmonton police said it happened at about 4:50 p.m. and the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police said it was too soon to determine if charges would be laid.

