Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in northwest Edmonton
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck in a crosswalk in the area of Stony Plain Road and 122 Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton police said it happened at about 4:50 p.m. and the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police said it was too soon to determine if charges would be laid.
