November 26, 2017 12:26 pm

Girl taken to Stollery Children’s Hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Unit is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in the area of 160 Avenue and 82 Street on Nov. 25, 2017.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Unit is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on the city’s north side Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of 160 Avenue and 82 Street at about 5 p.m. They did not say what happened but said the girl was a pedestrian and that the driver of the vehicle that struck her stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say whether charges would be laid.

