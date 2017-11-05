Crime
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in central Edmonton overnight

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash early on Nov. 5, 2017.

A crash between a vehicle and a cyclist early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 38-year-old man, Edmonton police said.

It happened at around 2 a.m. near 111 Avenue and 96 Street.

It was reported to officers that a dark-coloured vehicle struck a cyclist in the intersection and then left the scene heading east on 111 Avenue.

EMS responded, treated the 38-year-old cyclist and took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died in hospital a short time later.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is leading the case.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run crash or who has any information about the incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The collision was Edmonton’s 26th traffic fatality of the year.

