December 12, 2017 9:40 am

Woman in critical condition after truck hits pedestrian in southwest Edmonton

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck on James Mowatt Trail SW at Desrochers Gate, in southwest Edmonton's Allard neighbourhood. Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a truck early Tuesday morning in southwest Edmonton.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on James Mowatt Trail SW at Desrochers Gate, in the Allard neighbourhood, where police said the truck struck the woman. The driver quickly called 911, police said.

She was treated on the scene and then taken to an Edmonton hospital, where police said she remained in critical condition.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section was called in and as a result of the collision, drivers will be unable to turn northbound onto James Mowatt Trail from 41 Avenue SW. As of 7:30 a.m., the road closure was expected to remain in effect for the next several hours.

There was no word yet on whether charges were pending.

More to come…

Global News