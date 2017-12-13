Bomb blast in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a bizarre incident involving a bomb.

They say someone detonated an improvised explosive device shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the explosion happened on the shoulder of Dallas Drive between Hood Road and Sonora Road near Monte Creek.

No one was injured in the blast.

“The blast and resulting smoke and a small fire was heard and seen by a nearby resident who called the police,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP say there’s reason to believe there was a vehicle in the area at the time of the explosion.

“The police are interested in determining who was involved in this dangerous act,” RCMP said.