London officer facing more charges in connection with off-duty incidents

Another update from London Police in connection with an officer who was charged with sexual assault late last month.

For the second time, additional charges are being laid against the unidentified 41-year-old man in relation to off-duty incidents.

Police first announced a sexual assault charge against the officer in late November after a woman the accused had been in a relationship with came forward with allegations about an incident that occurred while the officer was off-duty.

Less than two weeks after police reported the incident, another victim came forward with allegations involving the same officer that took place in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police took over that investigation and laid two counts of criminal harassment, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and making harassing phone call against the same officer.

Since then, London Police Service have laid additional charges of criminal harassment and breach of undertaking. Police confirm the charges stem from further investigation resulting from a breach of conditions.

Police are not naming the officer in order to protect the identities of the alleged victims.

The officer is due in court on the criminal harassment charges on Dec. 21.

The accused, who has been working as a police officer for two years, was suspended with pay following the initial sexual assault charge, because of provisions of the Police Services Act. The Act does not allow for the suspension a member without pay in this type of situation.