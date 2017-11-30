OPP charge London police officer in investigation launched at request of police chief

Provincial police reported Thursday that a member of the London Police Service (LPS) is facing charges following an investigation that began in August.

READ MORE: Conviction, 5-year sentence upheld for Ontario police officer who faked crash reports

According to provincial police, the investigation was requested by LPS Chief John Pare.

“As a result of this request, our criminal investigation branch became involved,” OPP media relations coordinator Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne told 980 CFPL.

“Major Case Manager Detective Insp. Andy Raffay and his team with assistance of members of London Police Service conducted a thorough investigation.”

READ MORE: Police watchdog charges RCMP officer with assault, uttering threats

The investigation has since resulted in Const. Achille Currado, 47, facing charges of breach of trust, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He’s due in court in London on Jan. 8.

Soon after OPP announced the charges, LPS Chief John Pare issued a statement on the matter.

“While I am not able to comment on the details of the investigation, I can say the allegations, if proven, are very serious and contrary to what is expected of all of our employees, sworn and civilian alike,” the statement read.

READ MORE: London police officer charged with sexual assault

Pare noted that the charges come a week after an LPS officer was charged in an unrelated investigation with sexual assault.

“I want to assure Londoners that I expect our officers to adhere to both the law and to a higher ethical standard. In those rare cases when officers do not live up to that standard, we do, and will continue to, take action.”

Currado, a member of the LPS for 19 years, was suspended with pay on Sept. 27. The Police Services Act does not currently permit a police chief to suspend a member without pay.