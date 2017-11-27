Police watchdog charges RCMP officer with assault, uttering threats

An incident between two married members of the RCMP has lead to Nova Scotia’s police watchdog laying charges assault and uttering threats against the husband.

The Special Incident Response Team (SiRT) began investigating after they were contacted on the afternoon of Oct. 20, 2017.

Colchester District RCMP reportedly contacted SiRT regarding an allegation of assault made by a female member of the force against a male member of their force.

The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 19, 2017.

As part of their investigation, SiRT interviewed the person who made the allegation, seven police officers, received notes from one other officer and collected other evidence.

The watchdog concluded their investigation on Nov. 21, 2017, and laid charges against Const. Gregory Whalen, 47.

Details regarding the incident are sparse and SiRT says they won’t discuss any more facts of the case as it is before the courts.

“To do otherwise might compromise the fair trial interests of the accused,” the report reads.

Whalen is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Nov. 29, 2017.