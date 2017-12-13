Thousands donate toys, gifts in 30th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast

The 30th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast took over the Vancouver Convention Centre Wednesday morning.
Thousands of people showed up to donate an unwrapped toy or gift to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) and share a hot buffet breakfast provided by the Pan Pacific Hotel Vancouver.
The annual event supports the Christmas bureau and is one of Canada’s largest toy drives.
Totals from this year are still coming in, but last year generous people around B.C. raised $21,000, donated 42,000 pounds of toys and 1,000 bicycles.
This year, the Vancouver Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society, along with London Drugs, donated $65,000 to the LMCB.
There were many more generous donations throughout the course of the morning, along with performances from The Langley Ukulele Ensemble, ShowStoppers, the Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir and the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Band.
The Sohl family from Abbotsford were a few of the thousands of people to attend Wednesday’s toy drive.
The family has been participating every year since 1998.
Here’s some other images from Wednesday’s event.
