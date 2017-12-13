This video proves why it’s so important to water Christmas trees

For those setting up a real Christmas tree this holiday season, there are a few things to keep in mind — and safety comes first.

A video posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this month showcases one potentially disastrous risk: what happens when a tree catches fire.

The video compares two trees — one has been regularly watered and one has not. When ignited, the dry tree erupts in fire almost immediately, while the watered tree bellows some smoke.

The CPSC recommends watering trees every day. It adds that those buying real Christmas trees choose ones that are fresh: “A fresh tree is green, its needles are hard to pull from branches, and its needles do not break when bent between your fingers,” it explains.

The trees should also be placed away from heat sources such as fireplaces, candles and vents. They should also not block doorways.

Those opting for an artificial tree should look for ones that are labelled as fire resistant.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) made a similar video just before the holiday season. It explained that Christmas trees cause hundreds of house fires in the U.S. each year.

On its website, the organization urged homeowners to also be careful when buying Christmas lights.

Lights should have a label indicating they’ve been tested for safety. The organization adds that indoor and outdoor lights should be used accordingly, never placed near candles, and should be switched off if no one is at home and also overnight.

The NIST explains that after Christmas is over, dried out trees should be thrown out without delay using an appropriate recycling program.