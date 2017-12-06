Christmas tree harvest will help tackle invasive spruce trees south of Saskatoon

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is giving people a chance to chop down a Christmas tree and take it home for free.

NCC is holding a Christmas tree harvest on Dec. 9 on its Messier property, which is about a 40 minute drive south of Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Land near Dundurn, Sask. to be turned into protected grassland site

The idea is to help tackle invasive spruce trees in the area.

“Removing spruce trees will help return ecological integrity on the Messier property and restore it to its former glory,” Matthew Braun, the manager of conservation science and planning for the NCC in Saskatchewan, said in a statement.

“The trees are similar to Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree and they need a home.”

The NCC said coniferous trees typically don’t occur this far south of the Aspen Parkland ecoregion and their presence could negatively affect native plants and animals.

Spruce trees could also provide refuge or corridors for animals that might otherwise not be in the area.

The Messier property provides habitat for white-tailed and mule deer, ruffed and sharp-tailed grouse, and coyote.

Anyone wanting to take part in the event that runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT needs to sign up on the NCC Christmas tree extravaganza webpage. There were only 18 spots left as of the publishing of this story.

READ MORE: NCC scientist pens essay to save world’s most endangered ecosystem, grasslands

The NCC has conserved 150,000 acres of ecologically significant land in Saskatchewan through land donations, purchases, and conservation agreements.

The organization most recent bought a parcel of land near Dundurn that will be turned into a protected grassland site.