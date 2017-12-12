Notorious Downtown Eastside landlords slapped with 500 new building violations by city inspectors

A family of Vancouver landlords accused of being “slumlords” appeared in provincial court on housing-related charges Tuesday.

The Sahota family is facing 60 charges related to deplorable living conditions at the Balmoral Hotel.

For years, the city has had difficulties getting the Sahotas to comply with the city’s building and safety standards.

Tenants of the Balmoral were forced to move out in June, after the city found violations so serious they warned the building was in danger of collapse.

The building remains vacant.

But the city’s deputy Manager Paul Mochrie says the family is also now facing new charges, this time for ‘unlivable conditions’ at the Regent, another Downtown Eastside hotel.

“The city has recently referred almost 500 violations of the standard of maintenance bylaw and the fire bylaw to the city prosecutor for charge approval,” said Mochrie.

“Our hope is that those additional charges will also be moving forward for prosecution.”

Mochrie said two other cases are moving forward against the Sahota’s, one of those will begin in January.

“The first will be heard in court for a first appearance in January of 2018, there’s a second proceeding going to the court as well.”

According to Mochrie, each charge comes with a maximum fine of $10,000.

