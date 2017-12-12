Canada
December 12, 2017
Updated: December 12, 2017 4:30 pm

Tuesday sunrise stuns early risers across Alberta

The view from Global 1 in Edmonton on Dec. 12, 2017.

Courtesty: Stacey Woodward/Global 1
Albertans woke up to a pretty amazing sunrise Tuesday morning, and they took the pictures to prove it.

From Lethbridge, to Fort McMurray, Alberta’s famous big sky was a range of shocking pink and orange hues.

Judy Owens – Aldersyde 2

Judy Owens sent in this picture of the Dec. 12 sunrise near Aldersyde.

Courtesy: Judy Owens
Judy Owens – Aldersyde

Judy Owens sent in this picture of the Dec. 12 sunrise near Aldersyde.

Courtesy: Judy Owens
Kurtis Moore – Calgary

Kurtis Moore from Calgary sent in this picture of the Dec. 12 sunrise.

Courtesy: Kurtis Moore
Wes Weibe – Claresholm

Wes Weibe from Claresholm sent in this picture of the Dec. 12 sunrise.

Courtesy: Wes Weibe

Alberta is experiencing a warmer than usual December this year.

READ MORE: Welcomed by some, warm December weather proving difficult for Edmonton winter attractions

The average high for December in Edmonton is -4.5 C, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer. The average high for the first seven days of December this year was 2.1 C, Beyer said.

Calgary broke a 127-year-old record Saturday with a high of 15.4 C.

Over the weekend, at least 10 locations broke records with high temperatures in the mid-teens throughout southern Alberta.

READ MORE: Calgary’s temperatures 30 C warmer than this time last year

