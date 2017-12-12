Tuesday sunrise stuns early risers across Alberta

Albertans woke up to a pretty amazing sunrise Tuesday morning, and they took the pictures to prove it.

From Lethbridge, to Fort McMurray, Alberta’s famous big sky was a range of shocking pink and orange hues.

Alberta is experiencing a warmer than usual December this year.

The average high for December in Edmonton is -4.5 C, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer. The average high for the first seven days of December this year was 2.1 C, Beyer said.

Calgary broke a 127-year-old record Saturday with a high of 15.4 C.

Over the weekend, at least 10 locations broke records with high temperatures in the mid-teens throughout southern Alberta.

