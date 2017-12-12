Calgary’s temperatures 30 C warmer than this time last year

Calgary has been experiencing unusually warm weather this past week. Over the weekend , at least 10 locations broke records with high temperatures in the mid-teens throughout southern Alberta. Calgary broke a 127-year-old record Saturday with a high of 15.4 C.

While double-digit highs are very unusual for December (the average high temperature for Calgary is -1 C) this warm weather is even more impressive compared to the same week last year.

READ MORE: It has not been this cold in Calgary in almost 1,000 days

Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, 2016 brought a stretch of unseasonably cold weather, with some days not even making it above -20 C. Dec. 9, 2016 was almost 36 C colder than the same day a year later.

READ MORE: Longest cold spell in over 20 years comes to an end in Calgary

When you compare the high and low temperatures from Dec. 8, 2016 to Dec. 8, 2017 there was a difference of 41.9 C.

The last month of 2016 also brought more snow than the typical December. According the Environment Canada’s Canada Climate Normals , Calgary expects about 15 centimetres of snow over eight days in December, but last year it snowed 14 days for a total of 26.1 centimetres.

As of Dec. 11, 2017, Calgary has not had any snow and the temperature has been above 0 C every day but one.

Last year did bring an official white Christmas for the city of Calgary. Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as the presence of two or more centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. EST. Dec. 25.

It also went down in history as a “Perfect Christmas,” with two or more centimetres on the ground and snow in the air sometime on Christmas Day.

The forecast shows temperatures are expected to remain well above where they should be for the next week, with overnight lows expected to be as warm as average daytime highs.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.