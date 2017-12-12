Kelowna jail guards serve strike notice

Jail guards who work at the Kelowna RCMP detachment have served a 72-hour strike notice.

The 17 jail guards are members of CUPE Local 338 and employees of Commissionaires BC.

The strike notice puts the union in a legal strike position as of Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, the union said it has been attempting to negotiate a first collective agreement for more than six months.

“Jail guards in Kelowna work in a high stress environment and face physical violence and verbal abuse daily,” CUPE National Representative and lead negotiator Harry Nott said. “While we are close to reaching a settlement with Commissionaires BC, our members have clearly communicated that a fair wage increase is long overdue and cannot wait. Recruitment and retention issues need to be addressed, and a fair wage is a significant piece of resolving this key issue.”

Jail guards voted to join CUPE earlier this year, and negotiations for a first collective agreement started shortly after that in late spring.

“Our members are very committed to the work they do, and they realize that taking strike action will have a significant impact on services,” Nott said. “However, at this point we feel this is our last option.”

The main outstanding issue to be negotiated is wages.

The news release stated Kelowna jail guards make, at minimum, $5 less per hour than other municipal jail guards in nearby and similar-sized communities, and according to Nott, full-time jail guards are barely living above the poverty line.

The services jail guards provide include overseeing prisoners, assisting with prisoner searches and cell searches, organizing meals, recording prisoner activity, fingerprinting, and dispensing approved prescription medications to persons in custody.

Global News reached out to Commissionaires BC Tuesday morning for comment and awaiting a reply.