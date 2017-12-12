Man barricaded at home in Fairview for hours, Halifax police asking people to avoid area

Halifax Regional Police have been in a Fairview neighbourhood since early Tuesday morning, dealing with a man who has barricaded himself in a home.

Officers were called to a residence on Evans Avenue at 2:45 a.m. AT to a report of a disturbance. According to police, it was reported that a man had assaulted a woman and a male youth. All three people know each other.

More officers arriving on scene. Still waiting on report from police in regards to details. Man still yelling out of window. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/LCeEIblzac — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) December 12, 2017

As of 10 a.m. AT, police were still on scene attempting to get the man to leave the home.

There is a heavy police presence outside the home. A man could be seen crouched outside an upper-floor window on a roof while yelling at police.

Man outside on roof yelling at police officers to "send up the dog" @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/uavJ13WSc4 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) December 12, 2017

Traffic has been closed between Ford and Titus streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Follow @RebeccaLau