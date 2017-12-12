Crime
December 12, 2017 9:18 am
Updated: December 12, 2017 9:19 am

Man barricaded at home in Fairview for hours, Halifax police asking people to avoid area

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police were called to a home on Evans Avenue on Tuesday morning for a report of a barricaded person.

Alexa MacLean/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have been in a Fairview neighbourhood since early Tuesday morning, dealing with a man who has barricaded himself in a home.

Officers were called to a residence on Evans Avenue at 2:45 a.m. AT to a report of a disturbance. According to police, it was reported that a man had assaulted a woman and a male youth. All three people know each other.

As of 10 a.m. AT, police were still on scene attempting to get the man to leave the home.

There is a heavy police presence outside the home. A man could be seen crouched outside an upper-floor window on a roof while yelling at police.

Traffic has been closed between Ford and Titus streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Barricaded Person
Evans Avenue
Fairview
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Nova Scotia
Police
Titus Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News