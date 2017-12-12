Man barricaded at home in Fairview for hours, Halifax police asking people to avoid area
Halifax Regional Police have been in a Fairview neighbourhood since early Tuesday morning, dealing with a man who has barricaded himself in a home.
Officers were called to a residence on Evans Avenue at 2:45 a.m. AT to a report of a disturbance. According to police, it was reported that a man had assaulted a woman and a male youth. All three people know each other.
As of 10 a.m. AT, police were still on scene attempting to get the man to leave the home.
There is a heavy police presence outside the home. A man could be seen crouched outside an upper-floor window on a roof while yelling at police.
Traffic has been closed between Ford and Titus streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.
