RCMP identify body found east of Calgary last weekend

As the investigation into the discovery of a body outside of Calgary last week continues, the medical examiner has identified the victim.

Jammie Lee Miller, 27, was found east of Calgary at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Township Road 232.

A release issued Monday morning said more testing needs to be done to determine the cause and manner of the former Calgary resident’s death.

Strathmore RCMP are working on tracking Miller’s movements before his body was discovered on Dec. 6.

“We are hoping to hear from anyone that was in contact with Jammie Miller between 9:00 pm on Monday, Dec. 4 to 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said.

“Finding out his whereabouts and actions leading up to his death will help us to determine what happened and bring closure to his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or Crime Stoppers, online or at 1-800-222-8477.