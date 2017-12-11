Crime
December 11, 2017 1:55 pm

Alberta traffic stop leads to drug seizure worth $80K



A man is facing four charges after a traffic stop netted over $80,000 worth of drugs.

A routine traffic stop in central Alberta led to a cocaine and methamphetamine seizure worth over $80,000 last week, according to police.

On Dec. 8, a Blackfalds RCMP member stopped a vehicle on Highway 2 near 67 Street. Police said the driver was pulled over after travelling “at a high rate of speed” and changing lanes without signalling.

When the officer searched the driver and the vehicle, a gun, cash and cellphone were also found.

Darryl Betts, 29, is facing four charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Betts was released on $10,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be in court again in January.

