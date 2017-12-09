Recipe: Chestnut Mont Blanc

Thomas Haas is in the kitchen with his festive recipe for a Chestnut Mont Blanc.

Shortbread

Ingredients



1/3 cup sugar

¾ cup butter

Pinch of salt

1 ½ cups + 2 Tbsp all purpose flour

1 egg, beaten, only half of which may be needed

Method

Cream, sugar, and butter and then add remaining ingredients until smooth dough forms. Do not overmix. Set aside in fridge to rest and cool for a minimum of six hours.

Once cool, roll dough 1/8” thick, cut into 3” circles, pierce discs with knife so the dough will stay flat when baking.

Bake at 350F until golden brown.

Cassis (Black Currant) Preserve

Ingredients:

½ cup black currant purée

½ cup + 2 Tbsp sugar

½ lemon juice

Method:

Combine black currant purée and sugar in a saucepan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Constantly stir so the purée will not burn on the bottom of your pot.

Add lemon juice and cook for 2 more minutes. Set aside to cool.

Chestnut Spread

Ingredients:

1 cup sweetened chestnut spread

2 oz dark rum

Method:

Combine both ingredients and set aside.

Chantilly Cream

Ingredients

2 cups whipping cream

2 oz granulated sugar

1 vanilla bean

Method

Whip until light but firm, then set aside in refrigerator to keep cool.

Assembly

Pipe or spread 2 tablespoons of chestnut spread on the shortbread base.

Add 1 tsp of cassis preserve onto the center.

Pipe Chantilly in a dome or cone shape (your proportion Chantilly to chestnut spread should be 3:1)

Finish cake with a bit more of chestnut spread on top and then garnish festive with chocolate swirls or traditionally with crunchy meringue sticks.

More Global BC recipes are available here