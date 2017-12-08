Dashcam video of semi driver behaving badly in Salmon Arm renews calls for standardized training

A truck driver out of Calgary captured what seems to be a semi-truck driver behaving badly on his dashcam while driving through Salmon Arm earlier this year.

“He was absolutely scaring the person in front of him. Tailgating, violently tailgating,” Stacy Hill said.

Hill, a commercial driver himself, said the main problem in the industry is that new drivers are not getting sufficient training.

Hill would like to see the B.C. government mandate standardized training that includes classroom study and mentorship, similar to an apprenticeship program.

“Set up a program so this becomes a real trade,” Hill said. “Not a profession — a trade.”

The BC Trucking Association has been in talks with the provincial government.

“For several years, the association has been recommending that the provincial government establish minimum mandatory entry-level training standards for commercial vehicle operators,” Louise Yako, president and CEO of the association, said.

“The ministry knows,” Hill said. “They don’t answer. They don’t respond to me, and it’s going to be blood on somebody’s hands.”

