December 5, 2017 2:30 pm

London police seek suspect after vehicle hits hydro pole and driver flees

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

A vehicle struck a hydro pole on Oxford St. between Adelaide St. and William St. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

Liny Lamberink, 980 CFPL
London police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into a hydro police on Oxford Street and the driver fled the scene.

The incident occurred around noon Tuesday and police have closed Oxford Street in both directions between Adelaide Street North and William Street.

A section of Oxford Street was closed as police seek a suspect.

Liny Lamberin, 980 CFPL

London Hydro crews are also on scene.

The suspect is about five feet seven inches tall, wearing a red jacket with some white on it, a black hoodie underneath, black backpack, and possibly a blue hat. He’s believed to be in his 20s.

