London police seek suspect after vehicle hits hydro pole and driver flees

London police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into a hydro police on Oxford Street and the driver fled the scene.

The incident occurred around noon Tuesday and police have closed Oxford Street in both directions between Adelaide Street North and William Street.

London Hydro crews are also on scene.

The suspect is about five feet seven inches tall, wearing a red jacket with some white on it, a black hoodie underneath, black backpack, and possibly a blue hat. He’s believed to be in his 20s.