London police seek suspect after vehicle hits hydro pole and driver flees
A A
London police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into a hydro police on Oxford Street and the driver fled the scene.
READ MORE: London police arrest woman wanted in fatal hit-and-run
The incident occurred around noon Tuesday and police have closed Oxford Street in both directions between Adelaide Street North and William Street.
London Hydro crews are also on scene.
The suspect is about five feet seven inches tall, wearing a red jacket with some white on it, a black hoodie underneath, black backpack, and possibly a blue hat. He’s believed to be in his 20s.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.