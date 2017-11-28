Crime
November 28, 2017 3:56 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 4:23 pm

London police arrest woman wanted in fatal hit-and-run

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29

London Police Service
A A

London Police have arrested the woman wanted in last week’s fatal hit-and-run.

Officers say 29-year-old Brittany Lynn Boyce was arrested just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at an address on Florence Street.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for 29-year-old London woman in fatal hit-and-run


Story continues below

Boyce has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon in relation to the hit-and-run on Tuesday, Nov. 21, that resulted in the death of 64-year-old Deborah Titus of London.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue around 2 p.m., to reports of a woman being hit by a car.

Investigators say Titus was struck while trying to retrieve stolen property from inside a car Boyce was allegedly driving, and later succumbed to her injuries.

A bystander, who came to Titus’s aid, had minor injuries after being dragged a short distance

Boyce is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

READ MORE: London Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit and run collision

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrested
brittany lynn boyce
Fatal
Fatal Hit And Run
Hit and Run
Ldnont
London Ontario
London Police
lps
woman arrested

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News