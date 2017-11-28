London police arrest woman wanted in fatal hit-and-run

London Police have arrested the woman wanted in last week’s fatal hit-and-run.

Officers say 29-year-old Brittany Lynn Boyce was arrested just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at an address on Florence Street.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for 29-year-old London woman in fatal hit-and-run

Boyce has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon in relation to the hit-and-run on Tuesday, Nov. 21, that resulted in the death of 64-year-old Deborah Titus of London.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue around 2 p.m., to reports of a woman being hit by a car.

Investigators say Titus was struck while trying to retrieve stolen property from inside a car Boyce was allegedly driving, and later succumbed to her injuries.

A bystander, who came to Titus’s aid, had minor injuries after being dragged a short distance

Boyce is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

READ MORE: London Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit and run collision

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.