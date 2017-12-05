Crime
Edmonton man victim of homicide shortly after being released from jail

Ahmed Farah, 25, of Edmonton has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Sturgeon County.

The death of a man whose body was found north of Edmonton has been confirmed a homicide and police have released his identity.

The Edmonton chief medical examiner’s autopsy determined Ahmed Farah’s death was a homicide but the cause of death isn’t being released, Morinville RCMP said.

Investigators said Farah was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 25.

Less than two hours later, at 2:40 a.m., the 25-year-old was found dead by a St. Albert RCMP officer on the side of Range Road 251 in rural Sturgeon County, which is less than two kilometres from the Remand Centre.

The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the victim or any vehicles in the area between 12:50 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Nov. 25.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

