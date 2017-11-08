Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in west end

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate a suspicious death in west Edmonton.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, police were called to a “disturbance” at a residence in the area of 87 Avenue and 178 Street.

Police arrived to find an injured man in his 50s. Paramedics took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was arrested on scene and remains in custody. In a news release issued on Wednesday morning, police said the two knew each other.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.