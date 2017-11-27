Body found during routine RCMP patrol east of St. Albert

St. Albert RCMP officers found a man’s body while patrolling a rural area near Range Road 251 early Saturday morning.

RCMP said the discovery was made at 2:40 a.m. east of St. Albert.

READ MORE: Death of Edmonton man found in farmer’s field being investigated as homicide

Morinville RCMP are now working with St. Albert RCMP and Major Crimes in Edmonton to investigate the suspicious death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Suspicious death: Edmonton man, 27, found dead in ditch near Morinville

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or their local police department.