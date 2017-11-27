Crime
Body found during routine RCMP patrol east of St. Albert

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Saturday east of St. Albert.

St. Albert RCMP officers found a man’s body while patrolling a rural area near Range Road 251 early Saturday morning.

RCMP said the discovery was made at 2:40 a.m. east of St. Albert.

Morinville RCMP are now working with St. Albert RCMP and Major Crimes in Edmonton to investigate the suspicious death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or their local police department.

 

