Edmonton Remand Centre inmate dies after suspected drug overdose

An Edmonton Remand Centre inmate who was taken to hospital last week due to a suspected drug overdose has died.

Last Wednesday, two inmates from the facility were taken to hospital after possible drug overdoses. One of the inmates was in “very serious condition” and died in hospital on Friday, a spokesperson with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General said Monday.

“Any death is tragic and we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the inmate,” Dan Laville said in an email.

The cause of the inmate’s death is not known, Laville said. An internal investigation will be conducted.

The second inmate recovered and has since returned to the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Both inmates were found unresponsive in separate cells on Wednesday morning. Medical staff at the facility began emergency first aid and administered naloxone to both men. Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of opioids.

Alberta Justice said multiple security measures are in place at the facility to help identify contraband, including drug detection dogs and regularly scheduled rounds and checks. In October, the remand centre unveiled new body-scanning technology in hopes of improving safety at the facility.

The Edmonton Remand Centre is a correctional facility with a capacity of 1,952 inmates.