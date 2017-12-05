Charges laid after stolen Sky Shuttle gets stuck at West Edmonton Mall parkade

A 22-year-old Edmonton woman is facing over a half-dozen charges after police say a Sky Shuttle was stolen from Edmonton International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

It was about 4 p.m. when the woman got into a running Sky Shuttle bus that was running at the airport, the RCMP said. In a news release on Monday, police said she drove the bus past the Beaumont and Wetaskiwin RCMP detachments before heading to Edmonton on Highway 2.

Officers arrested the driver at West Edmonton Mall after the bus was tracked through an on-board GPS system

Police said the truck became “immobilized” after trying to enter a parkade and hitting the roof.

Nila Isabelle Cacapit is charged with theft over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order.

Cacapit is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Thursday.