N.B. man charged with early morning house fire in Dieppe

A 37-year-old Moncton man has been charged with arson and disregard for human life after an early morning house fire on the weekend.

Police and the Dieppe Fire Department were called to a home on Lakeburn Avenue in Dieppe just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

RCMP say it appears the fire began in a vehicle and then spread to the house.

The people in the house were able to get out and no one was injured.

Christian Gallant was arrested and charged and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Dec. 6 for a bail hearing.