N.B. RCMP investigating after 3 vehicles set on fire while owners out hunting

RCMP in southeast New Brunswick are investigated three cases of suspected arson after hunters had their vehicles destroyed by fire.

According to RCMP, one case happened near Monteagle Road in Riverview on he evening of Nov. 14. The owner had parked his truck to go hunting and when he returned two hours later, the truck had been set on fire and was as total loss.

On Nov. 18, two other hunters reported something similar happening to them. In that case, the two had parked their vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. along Buckley Road in Harewood near Salisbury. When they returned half an hour later, both vehicles had been destroyed by fire.

RCMP say it appears all three fires were deliberately set.

The investigation continues and police don’t know if the three fires are connected.

Anyone who was in the area of the fires or has information is asked to call Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

