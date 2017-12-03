Canada
Saskatoon man struck by vehicle on 22nd Street West

Police say a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on 22nd Street West in Saskatoon.

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Saskatoon.

The pedestrian collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m. CT in the 2200-block of 22nd Street West.

Saskatoon police said a westbound vehicle collided with the man as he walked northbound across 22nd Street at Avenue V.

He was taken to hospital by MD Ambulance. His injuries were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The vehicle was being driven by a 37-year-old man.

Westbound traffic on 22nd Street was restricted while collision analysts processed the scene.

