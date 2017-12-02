89-year-old woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on Preston

An 89-year-old Saskatoon woman who was struck by a vehicle on Friday has died.

The pedestrian collision occurred near the intersection of Preston Avenue at East Drive.

Saskatoon police said the woman was walking westbound across Preston when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The woman died as a result of injuries she suffered in the collision. Her name was not released by police.

The vehicle was operated by a 71-year-old Saskatoon man.

Police and collision analysts have completed their investigation at the crash scene and traffic restrictions have been lifted.

An investigation is still ongoing.