One dead in crash on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon.

The crash between a westbound car and an eastbound gravel truck happened Wednesday at around 7:40 a.m. CT just east of Highway 316 (Valley View Road).

“The car, for some unknown reason, spun out on the icy road, entered the other lane and was hit by the gravel truck,” said Cpl. Doug Green, a traffic reconstructionist with the RCMP.

Both vehicles ended up in the northbound ditch.

The driver of the car was rushed to Royal University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the gravel truck was not hurt, but was shaken up by the crash.

Green said the highway was wet with a little bit of slush, which may have caused the car to spin out of control.