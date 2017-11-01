Traffic
Saskatchewan roads a slippery mess after overnight snow

Police urge caution after an overnight blanket of snow creates slippery conditions on Saskatchewan roads.

An overnight blanket of snow has left roads around Saskatchewan a slippery mess.

RCMP reported highways in the Maidstone, Kindersley and Rosetown areas all had treacherous road conditions.

The highway hotline reported Wednesday morning that many roads in the province have icy or slippery sections, with loose or swirling snow.

Police are urging drivers to slow down and drive according to the conditions.

There have been no reports of any serious collisions.

In Saskatoon, city crews are applying de-icing material on priority 1, 2 and 3 streets and grading high-traffic sidewalks and pathways after the city received two centimetres of snow and mixed precipitation.

Saskatoon weather outlook: big cool down ahead

Light snow is expected to last until early Wednesday afternoon.

