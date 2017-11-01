Saskatchewan roads a slippery mess after overnight snow

An overnight blanket of snow has left roads around Saskatchewan a slippery mess.

RCMP reported highways in the Maidstone, Kindersley and Rosetown areas all had treacherous road conditions.

Here's what the Avenue C commute looked like at 4:00 AM. Make sure that you're giving yourself a bit of extra time this morning. #YXE ❄️🌨️🚴 pic.twitter.com/N92vgh89SS — neil fisher (@NFisherGlobal) November 1, 2017

The highway hotline reported Wednesday morning that many roads in the province have icy or slippery sections, with loose or swirling snow.

Police are urging drivers to slow down and drive according to the conditions.

There have been no reports of any serious collisions.

In Saskatoon, city crews are applying de-icing material on priority 1, 2 and 3 streets and grading high-traffic sidewalks and pathways after the city received two centimetres of snow and mixed precipitation.

Saskatoon weather outlook: big cool down ahead

Light snow is expected to last until early Wednesday afternoon.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.