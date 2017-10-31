Saskatoon weather outlook: snow for Halloween, big cool down ahead

Story highlights Cool start to Halloween Snow for trick-or-treaters Slippery start to November Arctic air dives in ahead

Snow and spooky conditions for trick-or-treaters this Halloween before arctic air drops in to start November.

Saskatoon Forecast

Halloween

It’s a cloudy, cool and spooky Halloween in Saskatoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies starting the day as temperatures dipped back to -7.

-12 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning before a southeasterly wind kicked in and helped warm us up to the freezing mark by noon.

A haunted low pressure system will bring in snow late in the afternoon with breezy winds just as the kids are heading out to start trick-or-treating.

Halloween Night

Don’t be frightened by the blowing wind and creaking the trees as you’re out on Halloween night, but be prepared for snow that could fall heavily at times.

3 to 7 centimetres is expected to fall overnight with temperatures just below freezing for the trick-or-treaters, which will feel like -7 to -9 with wind chill with winds gusting up to 35 km/h.

After that, the mercury will fall back into mid-minus single digits with snow continuing overnight.

Wednesday

Snow will start November on Wednesday with a slippery start on roads with a fresh blanket on the ground, so give yourself extra time to get to work and school in the morning.

-12 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill when heading out the door in the morning as snow eases through the day and temperatures rise up to around -2 with breezy conditions, gusting up to 30 km/h or so during the day.

Thursday-Friday

Arctic air will sink in for the rest of the week, knocking back daytime highs into mid-minus single digits and morning lows toward and even into minus double digits by week’s end, with wind chills dipping toward -20 Friday morning.

Cloudy skies will also dominate the rest of the week with a slight chance of flurries both days as winds ease right back.

Weekend Outlook

A system sliding by south of the area will bring in some snow to start the weekend Saturday before easing Sunday with highs remaining in mid-minus single digits and lows dipping into minus double digits again.

Brenda Reifferscheid took the Oct. 31 Your Saskatchewan photo near Humboldt:

